ST. PETER — A 25-year-old St. Peter man was injured when a car and a compact SUV crashed late Saturday evening at an intersection on the south side of St. Peter.
Adam Wayne Kawlewski was driving a 2017 Nissan Altima north on Highway 169 and was at the intersection with Highway 22 at 10:54 p.m. when the car and a southbound 2010 Saturn Vue collided, the State Patrol said.
The Vue's driver, Natalie Jo Ryan, 23, of Eagan, was attempting to turn left at the intersection, the patrol said.
Kawlewski was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in St. Peter. Ryan was not injured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.