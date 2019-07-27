ST. PETER — A St. Peter man sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle Friday evening on Highway 99.
Michael L. Moe, 51, was riding a 1982 Honda motorcycle west at 6:31 p.m. Friday on the highway near St. Peter when he lost control and entered the ditch, according to a State Patrol report.
The Life Link III medical helicopter assisted at the scene. Moe was flown to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.