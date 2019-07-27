Police lights

ST. PETER — A St. Peter man sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle Friday evening on Highway 99. 

Michael L. Moe, 51, was riding a 1982 Honda motorcycle west at 6:31 p.m. Friday on the highway near St. Peter when he lost control and entered the ditch, according to a State Patrol report.

The Life Link III medical helicopter assisted at the scene. Moe was flown to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment. 

