KASOTA — A 70-year-old St. Peter man was injured when a semi and an SUV crashed on Highway 22 Monday afternoon near Kasota.
Dennis William Pasbrig was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Blazer south at 12:09 p.m. when the SUV and a 2002 Mack crashed as the semi was pulling out of a driveway onto the highway, the State Patrol said.
Pasbrig was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Mankato.
The driver of the semi, James Joseph Rombough, 63, of St. Peter, was not injured, the patrol said.
