KASOTA — A 20-year-old St. Peter man was injured in a car-SUV crash at an intersection about a mile south of Kasota Monday morning.
Huda Ternan Mohamud was driving a northbound 2014 Kia Sorrento on Highway 22 shortly before 10 a.m. when the SUV and westbound Toyota Camry crashed, the State Patrol said.
Mohamud was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in St. Peter.
The driver of the Camry, Ann Margaret Clark, 75, of St. Peter, was not injured.
Clark was cited for failure to yield at the highway's intersection with 480th Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.