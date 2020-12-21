ST. PETER — When Bill Kautt found out his church’s interim pastor, Bill Nelsen, was one of 50 Minnesotans over the age of 50 recognized this month by the Minnesota chapter of the American Association of Retired Persons, he wasn’t surprised.
“You look at all the things he’s done and how he jumped in with both feet in the deep end and really got things moving,” said Kautt, president of the congregation for First Lutheran Church in St. Peter.
“I think that’s generally how he approaches most anything he’s been involved with.”
Nelsen joined Minnesota Public Radio host Cathy Wurzer and Metropolitan State University President Virginia Arthur for this year's list. Five years ago, AARP and media arts organization Pollen partnered to annually honor Minnesotans over the age of 50 who have positively impacted their communities.
AARP and Pollen volunteer Bev Bachel authored the bios for each recipient this year. Some are honored for more recent accomplishments, but Bachel said Nelsen has been fostering positive change in higher education and spirituality for more than 50 years.
In that time, he’s been everything from a college professor and college president to a nonprofit leader and, more recently, a church pastor and author.
“Bill is one of the people that falls into the category of lifelong accomplishments," Bachel said. "The fact that he’s 79, he’s still really going strong — and the judges were really impressed by how much he’s done in providing aid to students and what diversity means in our religious communities.”
As a graduate student in Christian ethics at Columbia University and Union Theological Seminary in New York, Nelsen took a bus with other activists to Alabama in 1965 before then-President Lyndon Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act later that year.
He and other activists went through nonviolence training led by lieutenants of Martin Luther King Jr. before heading to Montgomery to prepare for the arrival of 25,000 civil rights marchers coming from Selma.
“Here was a great example of the church exercising its influence in the political realm in a positive way,” Nelsen said. “We were successful, and it would not have happened if not for the leadership of the church and all kinds of denominations and religions.”
The experience in Alabama led him to change course and get a PhD in political science. He became a professor at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota, in 1973, and later becoming the college’s dean. In the 1980s, he was hired as president of Augustana University in Sioux Falls.
“When I was at Augustana, I saw students struggling so much to be able to afford their education,” Nelsen said.
That led Nelsen to move to St. Peter 33 years ago to lead a small but emerging nonprofit organization now known as Scholarship America.
“I was strongly interested because here was an organization that was working in the private sector to try to gain a whole lot of new resources to help students go to college,” Nelsen said. “I saw the states and federal governments doing as much as they could, but the private sector had not been tapped as much as it should.”
Over the years, Nelsen, his teammates and Scholarship America’s board of directors built up the organization to become the largest private sector scholarship organization in the United States.
“By the time I left, we had over 1,000 corporations that we had gone to and said, ‘You put up the money and we’ll do all of the work for you,'" Nelsen said. “And it worked. Now they’re up to 1,200 or so.”
After he retired as president of Scholarship America, Nelsen thought back to his original calling to go into parish ministry. At age 64, he found himself alongside young recent college graduates attending Luther Seminary in St. Paul to qualify for ordination into the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America.
In 2008, he became pastor at two churches simultaneously — St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Gaylord and the rural Trinity Lutheran Church about eight miles southeast of town. That was also the year Nelsen and a farmer who lived near Trinity, David Kahle, organized what is believed to be the first “Tractor Roll-In” church service in the country.
“We were in the car traveling one day and had heard about motorcycle roll-ins,” Nelsen said. "We had about 50 tractors and combines lined up during harvest time, blessed the farm families, prayed for their safety and even blessed their tractors and combines.”
He now coordinates interim leadership positions for The Registry, an organization that works to help colleges, seminaries and universities expand and attract students.
Along with his work as interim pastor at First Lutheran Church in St. Peter, Nelsen is co-authoring the book “Embracing Religious and Racial Diversity” with Darrell Jodock, an emeritus professor of religion at Gustavus Adolphus College. It's projected release date is early 2021.
Despite all of his leadership roles over the years, Nelsen said he gets the greatest satisfaction as a parish pastor.
“That’s because you get so deeply involved in people’s lives,” he said. “You laugh and cry with them. You have a chance to very directly seek to make a difference in their lives.”
For Calleigh Carlson, lifelong learning director at First Lutheran Church, Nelsen has been a joy to work with and learn from since he joined the church in October.
“He leads by example,” she said. “I’ve learned so much in the short time I’ve known him — how to be a good person, a good staff member and to approach difficult things with grace.”
Church member Shanon Nowell said it was a wonderful surprise to read Nelsen’s biography following his recognition in the 50 over 50 list and to learn more about him.
“I feel so blessed that he’s here right now,” Nowell said.
