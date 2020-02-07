ST. PETER — A St. Peter man allegedly threatened to kill a woman because she wouldn’t give him money to buy cigarettes, then was combative with police officers.
Abdelqadir Mahmoud, 19, was charged with felony threats of violence and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and obstructing the legal process Friday in Nicollet County District Court.
Officers responded to a report of a man screaming outside a St. Peter apartment Thursday and heard Mahmoud make multiple threats to kill people if he didn’t get money, according to a court complaint. A woman told officers Mahmoud was upset because she wouldn’t give him money for cigarettes and he twice told her he would kill her.
Mahmoud allegedly resisted arrest and made racial and profane comments toward officers.
Mahmoud is currently on probation for a 2019 threats conviction for threatening to kill a woman while he chased her with a knife.
