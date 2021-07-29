Candidate filing is underway for school board seats in St. Peter and Nicollet.
Three four-year seats on the St. Peter School Board are up for election in November.
The seats are now held by Jon Carlson, Drew Dixon, Vickie Hager.
Three people filed to run on the opening day: Marty Duncan, Kate Martens and Rita Rassback.
Candidates can file through 5 p.m. Aug. 10 in the district office at the middle school.
The Nicollet School Board has one seat up for election. The elected person will serve through the end of 2022, filling the remainder of the term vacated by Eric Hopp. Phil Wills was appointed to fill the seat until the November election.
Candidates can file through 5 p.m. Aug. 10 in the district office.
