ST. PETER — A newer nonprofit in St. Peter had a very specific project in mind Thursday for its Give to the Max Day fundraising drive.
It involved a bus.
Grass & Roots Outdoors started in January 2021 with the goal of connecting children to outdoor learning experiences and environmental education. The small staff of volunteers organized regular outings to local nature areas, from Seven Mile Creek to Traverse des Sioux to Gustavus Adolphus College’s Arboretum.
In trying to make the opportunities as accessible and equitable as possible, however, organizers noticed transportation was a barrier.
So they started a “get on the bus” fundraising project to secure reliable transportation.
“We want to make sure kids have access to outdoor learning, kids who otherwise wouldn’t have the opportunity, so transportation is big,” said Trish Hiscock-Austin, program director and lead outdoor educator.
The nonprofit raised more than $3,000 of a $5,000 goal through Give MN’s annual Give to the Max Day. While much focus is on the day itself, donors can contribute at any time.
Hiscock-Austin said the nonprofit was happy to get more than halfway to the goal on Thursday. It was Grass & Roots’ second Give to the Max Day, after a smaller debut in 2021.
The day helped the nonprofit get the word out about what it does and what it hopes to do going forward.
“It’s fun to have a day where you can really put some focus on it and be able to reach out to people on social media and pump them up about what you’re doing,” Hiscock-Austin said.
Over the summer the nonprofit organized weekly trips to outdoor spaces. During the school year volunteers look to fill in gaps when there’s no class, along with having early release days for trips.
The bus will be another way to fill gaps.
“Having our own, reliable bus accessible to us whenever we need it would make the world of difference,” Hiscock-Austin said.
For more information on Grass & Roots, visit www.grassandrootsoutdoors.org.
The nonprofit was one of 6,439 nonprofits and schools in Minnesota participating in Give to the Max Day. Give MN announced the organizations raised about $34 million in total.
“The generosity on display through Give to the Max will make a huge impact for communities all across our state and fuel the work of nonprofits and schools in the year ahead,” stated Jake Blumberg, executive director at GiveMN, in a release. “There are still many challenges ahead for our communities, but we are taking a moment to celebrate $34 million raised as Minnesotans answered the call yet again.”
