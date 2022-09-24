ST. PETER — At St. Peter’s Oktoberfest, one-man band Larry Novotny is known for playing German polka music and waltzes.
While he plays at Oktoberfest every year, he’s been a jack of all trades for a lot longer.
“I’ve been doing that since 1985. I’ve been playing the concertina since I was 11-years-old,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed it all my life, and it’s just one of those things where I’m going to keep doing it for all my life until I go.”
With St. Peter Oktoberfest now in its 11th year, Novotny said he has many memories from throughout his time playing in St. Peter.
“It’s really just having a good time and watching everybody dancing and singing,” he said. “We played under the tent there for many, many years. Ever since it started we kind of got going with that. They wanted a one-man band to play starting on Thursday. Thursday was always the starter. They wanted me to play the opening ceremonies of that, so it was really just a great opportunity for me to come down and play for everybody in St. Peter.”
Novotny’s current set-up includes the concertina, bass drum and hi-hat and the tuba.
“I do some singing of German tunes also. I’m of Czech heritage, but I do sing German tunes,” he said.
Some creativity goes into making it all happen.
“Both of my hands are going on the concertina, both of my legs are going on the bass drum and the hi-hat and then blowing on the tuba. Now, a lot of people ask me the question, ‘How do you play that tuba without using valves?’ I have to admit, I duct tape down the valves, what I need, and then I have to lip all the notes. It’s a challenge, and as I progress during the years, since 1985, I’ve learned so much,” he said.
This is St. Peter Oktoberfest’s first year at the Nicollet County Fairgrounds; the event was previously held at a parking lot on a corner of Minnesota Avenue and moved after the space was sold, according to chairperson Dave Detlefsen.
But Detlefsen said that gives the event room to grow.
“Eleven years ago, our goal was to get too big for it at the parking lot, and by force, we just moved out here and made it bigger. The fair board has been great to work with, and I think we got a big future here,” he said.
Detlefsen noted a few traditions that tie Germany and Minnesota together and said the event is a way to draw people to the area.
“I think the sauerkraut that we have here is one that ties us together, and of course the beer,” he said. “I think just giving something for St. Peter people to do and for people to have a reason to come to St. Peter. It’s always fun to dress in lederhosen and dirndls and provide entertainment for the community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.