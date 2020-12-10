KASOTA — Two suspected methamphetamine dealers have been charged after an investigation by the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force.
Kari Louise Albrecht, 39, and Gregory Lee Amos, 33, both of St. Peter, were charged with felony counts of drug sales and possession Thursday in Le Sueur County District Court.
Task force agents suspected Albrecht was selling meth while she worked in Kasota, according to a press release from the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office. They searched her vehicle and purse last month and allegedly found 22 grams of meth, along with a scale and other evidence of drug sales.
Albrecht and Amos both then allegedly confessed to selling and using drugs.
