ST. PETER — The St. Peter Police Department said an investigation is ongoing for an assault that occurred Friday evening.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. on the 2000 block of Essler Dr, Sergeant Keith Ruffing confirmed.

Ruffing said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

No further information was provided.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video