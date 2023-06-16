ST. PETER — St. Peter Police are warning residents to take extra care after responding to numerous vehicle break-ins in the past two days and a house break-in.
In some cases, vehicle windows were broken when items of value were visible through the window. Cars that were broken into have been parked both on the street and in open garages.
The vehicle robberies have no pattern in regard to location and are not related to one specific area in St. Peter.
In addition to the vehicle robberies, two house robberies also occurred Thursday night and early Friday morning where suspect(s) entered the private residences by cutting through window screens. The suspects stole money and jewelry from the homes.
St. Peter Chief of Police Matt Gruchow warned residents in a press release that both houses were occupied at the time of the robberies, and to keep doors and windows closed and secure.
The St. Peter Police are investigating the series of crimes, and encourage anyone with surveillance footage to submit it to them. If you have seen something suspicious or suspicious behavior, specifically between 9 p.m. on June 15 and 4 a.m. on June 16, you can contact the St. Peter Police at 507-931-1550.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.