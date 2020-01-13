ST. PETER — St. Peter Public Schools is seeking nominations for its Hall of Fame. The class of 2020 will be inducted Fourth of July weekend.
Nominees must be an alumnus who has earned distinction in their career or volunteer endeavors since graduating from St. Peter at least 20 years ago, or be a retired staff member who made an impact on students during a career of at least a decade in the district.
Nominations are accepted through Feb. 28. Nomination forms are at www.stpeterschools.org/about/hall-of-fame.
