ST. PETER — At least in south-central Minnesota, the weather and the Vikings have been supplanted as the top conversation topics.
“Gas price is absolutely No. 1,” said St. Peter Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ed Lee. “Every meeting, every water cooler, every telephone conversation starts with that. Everybody is talking gas prices and living the dream of cheap gas.”
Maybe the only people who aren’t talking about it are the management of Kwik Trip and Clark, which seem to be the primary combatants in a monthslong gas war in St. Peter that recently pushed the price 85 cents per gallon below what was seen in Mankato and much of the rest of Minnesota. The Free Press was unable to get comment from the La Crosse-based Kwik Trip corporation or from Mankato-based Olsen Bulk Service, the owner of Clark Gas on Highway 169 in St. Peter.
The price in St. Peter was around $2.60 a gallon at Kwik Trip and Clark on Thursday when the average price in Minnesota was $3.15, according to GasBuddy. While the St. Peter price was a nice 55-cent discount compared to Mankato stations, the even larger recent spread left drivers lined up in St. Peter Sunday night for a shot at $2.54 gas when it was still $3.39 12 miles to the south.
“I think I counted 43 cars,” Lee said of the people fueling up or waiting for a pump to open up at the south-side Kwik Trip.
Across the highway, the handful of pumps at the much-smaller Clark station were also in near-continuous use. It was clearly not just local drivers.
“It seems everybody knows St. Peter is the gas price capital of Minnesota,” he said. “We may not have got the Capitol of the state in 1858, but we’re the capital of cheap gas.”
Lee is reaching out via the Chamber’s Facebook page to those who haven’t heard the good word. A Dec. 3 post, accompanying a photo of the “$2.54” on a local station’s sign, invited people to visit St. Peter: “Come for the low gas prices. Stay for the awesome shopping, exceptional dining and perennial history, character and charm!”
As for the origin of the price war, Lee said he doesn’t know. But it may have been prompted by the end of what appeared to be a longstanding tradition in the city after Kwik Trip entered the market in 2010 with a new station at 1305 S. Minnesota Ave. Whatever gas price was offered at Kwik Trip, the Clark station a block to the north and across Highway 169 would be a couple of pennies lower.
“Clark was always 2 cents less than Kwik Trip in the south,” Lee said.
The situation seemed to work OK for both. The 67-year-old Clark station had its loyal customers and also got the drivers who were most price-conscious.
“But Kwik Trip has more cars because it has the bananas and the potatoes and the cheap bread and all that,” Lee said.
Kwik Trip’s car wash is bigger than the entire Clark station, and the Kwik Trip store is more than three times larger — offering hot food, a variety of coffee drinks and a range of groceries that are less expensive in some cases than what’s sold at supermarkets.
On Aug. 11, Kwik Trip opened an even larger second store on St. Peter’s north side. Sometime after that, the 800-plus-store chain appeared to be less willing to allow Clark to undercut them on gas prices — even by a couple of cents. As the weeks and months went by, the price fell lower and lower below the levels in neighboring towns.
Jeff Owen, an associate professor of economics at Gustavus Adolphus College, said he has no direct knowledge of what caused the exceptional downward ratcheting of gas prices in St. Peter. But one theory would be that Clark’s ownership believes it needs to offer gas for a bit less than the nearby competitor with all of the extra amenities.
“They’ve been here for many years. They should understand the market pretty well,” Owen said of Clark. “I’d speculate that they’ve determined that their model for success is they have to be more than competitive on price.”
And if Kwik Trip decided to drop its price to whatever price Clark set and Clark decided to continue its tradition of being a hair lower?
“Maybe it’s a game of chicken — we’re going to stay below you for as long as it takes,” Owen said.
There’s actually a legal limit to how low a price can go under Minnesota’s Unlawful Gasoline Sales law, which requires the retail cost of fuel to be a specified margin above the wholesale cost. The law has always been somewhat controversial among free-market aficionados and lovers of cheap gas. But it was created to protect small operators from anti-competitive practices by large chains.
It typically takes a complaint to be filed for the Department of Commerce to initiate an investigation, however. That happened in Mankato in 2015 when Fleet Farm and Sam’s Club got into a gas war and both were fined for violating the law after at least one smaller convenience store owner filed a complaint. At the peak of that price battle, the average price in Mankato was about 25 cents below what was being charged in most other parts of the state.
Owen said the gap between the competing stations in St. Peter and those in other cities suggests that any profit margin must have long ago been erased.
“It’s got to be a tiny fraction of that. I’d be surprised if it’s 10 cents,” he said. “... Something strange and unsustainable is happening, put it that way.”
In a time of high inflation, Lee said St. Peter residents and visitors are happily accepting the mysterious blessing.
“It’s the gift that seems to just keep on giving,” Lee said. “It burns up in fumes, but it’s always there for a refill.”
Not for Owen, though.
“We actually bought an electric car last spring,” he said. “I probably wouldn’t have if the price of gas was $2.50. But it was $5.40.”
For his neighbors with traditional cars, Owen has some advice: “Enjoy it while it lasts, because it’s probably not going to last very long.”
There was some indication that a cease-fire might be breaking out on Wednesday. Around noon, Kwik Trip bumped up its price from $2.54 to $2.69, according to GasBuddy reports. By Thursday morning, Clark’s price had risen to $2.65.
It’s possible Kwik Trip is paying no attention to its little neighbor to the north. But it’s also possible the chain looked at the sign down the street and wasn’t willing to accept Clark being 4 cents lower. Around noon Thursday, Kwik Trip dropped back to $2.62. And not long after, Clark had trimmed its price to $2.59.
