ST. PETER — The St. Peter business owners who received COVID-19 loans from the city will now get further relief after the City Council approved using federal funding to convert the loans into grants Monday.
A total of 56 businesses received a combined $487,702 in no-interest loans as part of the city’s micro loan program this year. Repayments wouldn't have started until June 2021 with $100 monthly installments.
Instead, the St. Peter City Council unanimously decided to use CARES Act funding to cover the loans so the business owners won’t have to pay them back.
St. Peter received $901,000 in CARES Act grant funding from the federal government earlier this year. The funding can be used for COVID-19-related needs, with the city steering less than $100,000 of it toward reimbursing its expenses for plexiglass barriers, hand sanitizer, masks and other purchases
Any unused funds must go to Nicollet County for similar expenses or returned to the federal government. St. Peter’s Economic Development Authority recommended council members use it to convert the micro loans into grants with no repayment obligation in October.
For businesses struggling with the same expenses as previous years but much lower revenues due to COVID, the no-interest loan program was generous and helpful, said Ed Lee, executive director of the St. Peter Chamber of Commerce. Converting the loans into grants, he added, is almost like a lottery win.
“It sort of feels that way,” he said. “It just comes at a very, very good time.”
Many area business owners are still experiencing the same financial challenges they faced earlier in the pandemic when the state restricted operations in an attempt to limit COVID's spread. Not having to worry about repaying the loans would give businesses more liquidity for payroll and other expenses necessary to stay open.
“To pass that on in the form they did was a really good decision," Lee said. "Because it’s the businesses that pay such a strong share of taxes which really fuel the public sector."
Restaurants, child care centers and retailers were all among the 56 businesses to receive loan funding up to $10,000 each. Council members expanded eligibility three times since first approving the program in late March so more businesses struggling during the pandemic could qualify.
Two of the businesses, 4 the Team embroidery and Ready-to-Go Oil Change, ended up closing anyway. Their loans will also be converted into grants.
The city will inform the loan recipients about the grant conversion. The forgiven debt is likely to result in a "small tax obligation" for the recipients, said Russ Wille, St. Peter's community development director.
