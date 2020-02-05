ST. PETER — St. Peter’s free clinic will add more services and space in 2020 thanks to its biggest influx of funding yet.
The volunteer-run St. Peter Community Free Clinic received a $19,055 grant from American Academy of Family Physicians Foundation in 2019. It was one of five free clinics in the country to receive the funding.
The grant will be used to purchase diagnostic and patient care equipment and add more rooms, said Dr. Keith Stelter, one of the weekly clinic’s founders.
“I call it a huge boost to our funding source,” he said. “It allows us to take kind of a quantum leap forward versus traditional fundraising.”
The new equipment includes more exam tables and lab equipment allowing for hearing and asthma tests. Having the equipment on site could mean fewer referrals requiring transportation to other facilities.
“That’s a huge benefit because of transportation issues of the people we’re trying to help and serve,” Stelter said.
The clinic has been open since May 2019, caring for 75 patients who’ve had 105 visits. Commonly treated chronic diseases so far include diabetes, high blood pressure and orthopedic issues.
Volunteer physicians, nurses and mental health workers provide care if patients don’t have insurance and live below 250% of the federal poverty level. Uninsured patients often delay or forgo needed health care because the cost is prohibitive, according to a study on free clinics published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
Some of the free clinic’s patients hadn’t received medical checkups in more than a decade, Stelter said. More room for volunteers could allow the clinic to see more patients.
Plans call for expanding from two exam rooms to additional sound-proof rooms for meetings with social workers or mental health professionals. The new equipment could be in place within about a month and the rooms completed within six months.
The free clinic is open 5-7 p.m. on Thursdays at 201 S. Third St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.