ST. PETER — Workers are putting the finishing touches on the new pavilion in St. Peter’s Minnesota Square Park, just in time to have the space ready for Rock Bend Folk Festival.
Tear down on the previous, aging pavilion began in fall 2018. City officials at the time stated their intentions to have the new one in place before the popular annual music festival.
“Our target was we want to be ready for Rock Bend,” said Jacob Yushta, St. Peter’s interim maintenance superintendent. “It came down to the wire, but we’re gonna make it happen.”
The project cost came in around $1.76 million, with local donations, a state grant and city reserves covering more than $400,000 of it. The new 8,056-square-foot structure is nearly twice the size of the old one, big enough to fit about 250 seats under it.
Rock Bend, which will kick off its 29th year on Sept. 7, draws hundreds to the park each year. Along with the Fourth of July celebration and the Ambassadors’ Blues Fest, Rock Bend is one of St. Peter's largest annual festivals.
Co-founder Kris Higginbotham said the city and construction manager, R.W. Carlstrom, kept organizers up to date on progress so no contingency plans were needed. She described the new pavilion as a gorgeous venue for the festival.
“It’s going to be a trial year to see how things go but we’re excited,” she said. “It’s a beautiful space, just beautiful.”
Higginbotham was one of the original committee members who explored redoing the pavilion in 2011. Designs changed and costs rose since then, but she said the final product is a bigger yet more accessible space for community gatherings.
“It was a quaint, lovely old pavilion, but this one is going to work hard for the people in the community,” she said.
She noted Rock Bend only uses the pavilion two days out of the year. Residents can apply for permits to rent the pavilion for events the rest of the year. Yushta said the venue could host weddings, reunions and birthday parties among other larger gatherings.
Structural work on the pavilion is essentially done, apart from one final window. Crews laid sod around the pavilion Tuesday and fencing around it was slated to be torn down Thursday.
The pavilion now done, Rock Bend’s layout should be similar to past years. A portable stage will be assembled under the pavilion to go with two other stages in the park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.