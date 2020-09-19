ST. PETER — The Minnesota Association of School Administrators is recognizing Jeffrey Olson, interim executive director of the Minnesota Valley Education District and former superintendent of St. Peter Public Schools.
Olson will receive the 2020 Polaris Leadership Award during the professional development organization's fall conference later this month. The award recognizes “exemplary school leadership and a lifetime of achievement in education and the wider community.”
