ST. PETER — The St. Peter School Board candidate forum Thursday has been canceled, the League of Women Voters - St. Peter Area announced.
Candidates instead will be invited to record answers to questions. The recordings will be available on the city of St. Peter's YouTube channel and on public access television at a later date.
To submit a question for the candidates, send an email to lwvstpeter@lwvmn.org by the end of Wednesday.
