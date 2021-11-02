The Free Press
ST. PETER — St. Peter residents were still waiting late Tuesday night for news on which three of 10 candidates had been elected to the St. Peter School Board. As of 11:30 p.m., no votes from any of the six precincts in the school district had been reported.
By that point, the city of Minneapolis had tabulated complete results on 136 of 136 precincts — more than 140,000 ballots. No explanation for the tabulation problems were reported on the St. Peter municipal or school district websites.
Ten people were running for the trio of four-year terms on the ballot.
Incumbents Jon Carlson, Drew Dixon and Vickie Hager seek reelection. Carlson, who is women’s tennis and men’s and women’s swimming and diving coach at Gustavus Adolphus College was seeking a fourth term. Dixon, who is a parent and information technology professional, looked to return for a third term. Hager, who retired as a social worker at the Minnesota Valley Education District, sought a second term.
The seven challengers included former board member Charlie Potts, who won a seat on the board in 2013, didn’t seek reelection four years ago but decided to run this year. He is a parent and assistant vice president for student life at Gustavus Adolphus College.
Other challengers were Marty Duncan, a retired superintendent of small rural Minnesota districts; Teri Hopkins, a parent and social worker; Krystal Loula, a parent and farmer; Kate Martens, a former teacher and president of the Nicollet County Historical Society Board; Josh Moberg, a parent; and Rita Rassbach, a parent volunteer in the schools and for community organizations.
St. Peter Public Schools is typically the only district in the region that holds board elections in odd years, although the Nicollet School District held a special election Tuesday to fill a seat created by a mid-term resignation. Cathy Blowers was the only person to file, so the Nicollet School Board seat was hers barring a successful write-in campaign, and she was elected, according to the Nicollet Public Schools website, although no vote totals were included.
Blowers, who ran a write-in campaign in the 2020 board election, will have to run for a third consecutive year if she wants to stay on the board. The special election simply gets the district to the 2022 general election, when the seat will be on the ballot again for a full term.
