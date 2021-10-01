ST. PETER — The St. Peter School Board is accepting applications from people interested in serving a one-year appointment to the board.
Bill Soderlund resigned last month and the remaining board members will appoint someone to fill his seat until the November 2022 election.
Candidates who already are running for seats in this November’s election cannot apply for the appointment.
Eligibility requirements and applications are available at www.stpeterschools.org/about/board-of-education. Applications are due by Oct. 10. The board will appoint someone on Oct. 18.
