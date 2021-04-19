ST. PETER — The St. Peter School District is preparing to ask voters to renew or increase property taxes to support district operations.
The St. Peter School Board on Monday directed district administration to prepare a proposal for a referendum to be held in November.
The district's current operating levy is expiring at the end of the year. It collects $182 per student and the owner of a $150,000 property currently pays $48 in annual taxes toward this levy.
If the board took no action or if voters say no to a replacement levy, the district would lose around $440,000 a year in local revenue beginning with the 2022-2023 school year.
District officials are considering asking voters for an increase in the local tax support they say is needed because state and federal funding is not enough to cover day-to-day expenses.
At a work session with a financial adviser last week, the board reviewed four potential scenarios with projected revenues and tax impacts.
An increase of $212 per student would raise another $513,000 a year and raise taxes on a $150,000 property by $56 a year, according to estimates. The highest reviewed increase of $412 per student would generate $996,000 more per year and raise taxes by $121 on a $150,000 property.
The district has until August to decide what amount to request in November. Supt. Bill Gronseth said his team would have a recommendation for board members to consider at either their next meeting in May or their June meeting.
The superintendent said Monday's action was the first step in a several-month process that will include many opportunities for community members to ask questions and provide input.
District leaders had previously considered going out for a referendum last November — a year before the levy expired — but decided to wait because of the pandemic.
The amount the district currently collects per student is well below most neighboring districts and the state average.
Voter-approved levies collect $290 per student in the Le Sueur-Henderson School District and $459 per student in the Mankato Area School District. The state average is $856.
