ST. PETER — St. Peter School Board members approved an agreement with the city Monday to retain school resource officers in the district.
The terms of the agreement allow for up to two school resource officers, or SROs, in the district between Jan. 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023, according to the contract document.
St. Peter Council members previously approved the agreement during a Nov. 22 meeting.
It’ll be a continuation of a longtime partnership between the city and district, although under different funding terms.
“Previously the school was responsible for 60%,” said City Administrator Todd Prafke during the council’s November meeting. “Now it has been modified to 70% and the city is responsible for 30% of the employment cost.”
A full-time officer with benefits costs about $123,000. The officers will spend about 62% of their time working directly on school district issues.
Their outlined duties range from patrolling school properties to deter crime to assisting with traffic control to serving as a resource on police policies. They’re expected to be present during lunch periods and school programs when possible to build rapport with students, staff and community members.
Although the agreement calls for two school officers, the district noted on its agenda only one position was filled due to understaffing at the police department. Costs will be prorated based on how many SROs there will be and how much time spent on district duties.
Competing signature campaigns arose earlier this year calling to keep and remove SROs. Afterward, district leaders postponed plans to eliminate one of the SRO positions to hire an additional social worker.
Mankato Area School Board members faced a similar decision in 2020. They opted to remove an officer from a middle school but retained them at high schools.
During the St. Peter City Council’s meeting in November, Council member Keri Johnson noted an uptick in assaults came up during discussions. She asked if the police department could break out stats for school-related incidents.
Prafke said he’d look into ways to separate school-related assaults from other assaults.
The city and district can make changes to the SRO agreement for the following year by April if needed.
