ST. PETER — St. Peter schools are moving to remote learning Thursday due to rising COVID-19 cases.
Supt. Bill Gronseth announced Wednesday all schools will have a flexible learning day on Thursday. Those typically are held on inclement weather days.
Students already were scheduled to be off Friday for a teacher work day and Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The five-day stretch will “hopefully curb the rapid spread that we are seeing,” Gronseth said.
More than 50 cases of COVID-19 were reported among the district's students and staff, the announcement said. About half of the cases are at the high school.
The St. Peter district is the first in the region to move to distance learning during the current pandemic wave; several districts in the Twin Cities have suspended in-person learning.
