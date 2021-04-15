ST. PETER — A teacher and coach is the next activities director of St. Peter Public Schools.
Shea Roehrkasse has been selected director of seventh through 12th grade co-curricular programs, the district announced Thursday.
Roehrkasse is replacing Jordan Paula beginning next school year. Paula was activities director for three years and is leaving for an assistant principal position in South Dakota.
Roehrkasse is now a health teacher at St. Peter Middle School. He also is head coach of the Minnesota River Bulldogs boys hockey team and is adviser of the high school's Project for Teens peer-to-peer mentoring group.
Before becoming a St. Peter teacher seven years ago, he was a lunchroom and study hall supervisor.
High School Principal Annette Engeldinger lauded Roehrkasse's “commitment to relationship-building and both character and skill development.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.