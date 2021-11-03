Voters agreed to raise taxes to support St. Peter Public Schools operations but rejected requests from the New Ulm School District.
A new operating levy for the St. Peter School District passed by a sizable margin with 1,604 votes in favor and 1,254 in opposition.
The current voter-approved operating levy, which collects $182 per student is expiring. The new levy will collect $410 per student — about $1.1 million in total — each year for 10 years.
The additional local funds are needed to maintain programs because state and local funding are not fully covering the district's costs, Supt. Bill Gronseth has said. The local dollars also will be used for expanding career and technical education offerings.
The new levy will raise taxes by about $60 for a $150,000 residential or commercial property and $100 on a $250,000 property. Agricultural land is not taxed, though farmers are taxed for their residence.
Voters in the New Ulm School District meanwhile rebuffed requests to combine and renew existing operating levies and to create a new levy to support career and technical education.
Two levies that have supported general operating expenses were expiring over the next two years. The first question on the ballot asked to replace them with a single levy that collects the same amount, plus annual inflationary increases, for 10 years. The question failed by fewer than 100 votes. There were 1,143 votes in favor and 1,231 votes opposed.
The failure means the district will lose a small amount of funding next school year. The levy that expires this year collected only about $70 per student. The larger financial impact would come if the second levy of over $717 per student also is allowed to expire, Supt. Jeff Bertrang has said. The district can hold a referendum again next year to renew that levy before it expires.
The second question on the New Ulm ballot sought to establish a new operating levy collecting an extra $200 per student to fund expansion of career and technical programs. It failed by a larger margin of 1,069 "yes" votes and 1,309 "no" votes.
The district's new career and technical education center will remain open, but district officials were hoping for more funding to open it up to students and community members for evening and weekend classes. The district also was hoping to expand career and technical classes at the middle school, Bertrang said.
