ST. PETER — St. Peter Public Schools is joining the quickly growing number of area school districts to move to more distance learning in the wake of a coronavirus surge.
All St. Peter students will go remote beginning next Monday, the St. Peter School board decided Tuesday night. The shift likely will remain in effect at least through Jan. 4. All Saints sports and other activities also are canceled, likely until after the holiday break.
There will be no school Friday to give staff some transition preparation time.
Supt. Bill Gronseth said he proposed the change based on rising coronavirus case numbers in the region and among district students and staff, as well as the recommendation of public health officials.
Eight students had active COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. There were 78 students and 15 staff on quarantine.
“This week feels significantly different than the prior seven weeks,” Gronseth said. “We are having multiple cases on a daily basis, many close contacts and people that need to quarantine and it’s happening a lot faster than it was before.”
There have been 220 cases reported in Nicollet County over the prior two weeks. The county’s infection rate is projected at 65 per 10,000, which is well over the state-recommended threshold for distance learning for all students.
School Board Chair Ben Leonard said he received more public feedback on the proposal to go remote than he has on any other issue during his 13 years on the board.
“We’ve received enough comments to know this is a very divisive issue and people feel strongly on both sides of this,” he said.
There was some discussion among board members about returning to hybrid after Thanksgiving. But there was concern that families’ holiday gatherings will spread the virus.
School leaders did leave open the possibility of a return to some in-person learning before January if there is an unexpected sustained decline in cases.
School Board member Tracy Stuewe voted against the change after suggesting they keep elementary students in a hybrid model. Gronseth noted there currently are more quarantines at the elementary schools than in the secondary schools.
St. Peter is the fifth and largest area district to announce a learning model change.
Le Sueur-Henderson secondary schools moved to full-time distance learning late last month and will continue that way at least until after Thanksgiving.
Secondary schools in United South Central Schools are switching to full distance learning starting Wednesday and continuing until at least Dec. 8.
Nicollet Elementary School is moving from a full-time in-person to a hybrid model beginning Thursday. Secondary grades will remain in hybrid.
The Tri-City United School Board decided Monday night to transition all its students to remote learning from Nov. 18 through Jan. 15. There is no school next Monday or Tuesday, which will be staff preparation days.
In addition to concern about rising community cases, both the USC and TCU districts reported they are struggling with staffing shortages due to cases and quarantines among staff. In Nicollet, the Early Childhood Center is closed through next Thursday because too many staff are quarantined following one case within the center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.