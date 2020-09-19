ST. PETER — A registered sex offender allegedly was caught with pornographic images of children.
Adam William Gwin, 32, of rural St. Peter, was charged with 21 felony counts of possession of child pornography by a predatory offender Thursday in Nicollet County District Court.
Both Microsoft and Google reported child pornography on accounts linked to Gwin, the charges allege. An investigator obtained a warrant to search Gwin's home and seize electronic devices. Explicit images of girls allegedly were found on a flash drive and a cellphone.
Gwin was required to register as a sex offender following a 2006 conviction for gross misdemeanor criminal sexual conduct.
