ST. PETER — The fundraiser for Partners for Affordable Housing's St. Peter homeless shelter project has been postponed to spring 2020.
The nonprofit was set to hold the event Thursday at Gustavus Adolphus College. Executive Director Jen Theneman said it could happen in March now instead in order to generate more support.
Plans to renovate the St. Peter Motel into the shelter remain on track for later this year, and the motel remains open.
Major repairs or renovations on the property include remodeling rooms to make space for kitchens, living rooms, laundry rooms and computer work space. The property also needs fresh paint, gutters, windows, security cameras and electronic key access.
