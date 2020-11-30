ST. PETER — St. Peter Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ed Lee came aboard quickly when approached by Jay and Tanya Doyscher about their idea to help his town's struggling businesses.
“We are always on the lookout for anything that can help,” Lee said.
The Doyschers' idea, St. Peter Strong, is based on a previous promotion that brought in close to $10,000 in financial help for Martin County businesses.
"We want to see if we can get the same results for St. Peter," Jay Doyscher said.
Resources at the Doyscher's Fairmont store, The Visual Identity Vault, were used to print the campaign's logo on t-shirts and sweatshirts. Not only does the apparel offer a message of encouragement during these pandemic days, a portion of the sales will go to designated St. Peter businesses.
There's no cost or obligation required from the owners of recipient stores.
“We want to give back to the businesses that supported us when we were in St. Peter. Because of COVID, we ended up closing that store in July,” Doyscher said.
The Doyschers had operated a branch store on Minnesota Avenue, 4 the Team, for about three years.
St. Peter Strong purchases may be made at an online webstore. Each t-shirt sold provides a $10 donation; each hooded sweatshirt brings in a $15 donation. When orders are placed, customers select which business will receive their donations.
The Visual Identity Vault will deliver the orders to the Chamber office. Customers may make arrangements with Lee to pick up their purchases. Orders also can be shipped directly for an additional flat rate.
For more information about the campaign, go to Facebook page: St. Peter Strong or go to: www.tvivmn.com/stpstrong. A drop-down list of St. Peter businesses may be found on the website.
Lee said other recent promotions to support his town have proved successful. He listed as examples Shop Small Saturday and Spingo, an online game that supported take-out and food delivery businesses.
"We need our businesses so that we can keep the economy going."
