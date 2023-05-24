Dozens of St. Peter High School students geared their heads to the sky Wednesday afternoon, but it wasn’t a bird, a plane or Superman they were trying to glimpse.
After the crowd counted down, sophomores Isam Ibrahim and Logan Pherson launched two model rockets high in the air before they parachuted down or landed far away from the launch site.
“Up until we got out here, it hadn’t even fully set in that we were launching for the whole school,” Pherson said.
The duo launched two rockets.
The smaller of the two went up 700 feet.
The second rocket, a scale model of AMRAAM, went about 2,500 feet in the air, just below the threshold to need special clearance.
But before Ibrahim and Pherson could launch the rockets during their first large demonstration in front of the student body, the aerospace and aviation enthusiasts launched the high school’s new aerospace club.
It all started back in late November, when the duo wanted to start a club surrounding their own interests after watching some friends do the same.
At first, it was just going to be an aviation club, Pherson said.
“However, Isam wanted to do a more wide approach to what we were going to give to the school, so we ended up moving to general aerospace, so rockets, planes and anything in between,” he said.
After they decided on aerospace, rockets were always part of the plan, the students said.
Look back to December and the students built one of their first within a couple of weeks, but they had to postpone the launch until a few months ago due to the snow.
During the colder months, the students also experimented with 3D printing and designing their own models.
Once it got warmer, they said, they were ready to work with rockets again.
Ibrahim said a lot of improvisation goes into aerospace, adding that he was honored to have so many people show up to watch.
“In aerospace club, there was a lot of risks and a lot of sacrifices taken in order to make this possible,” he said. “Everything was a risk and everything was scary, but in the end, everything paid off and that’s a huge weight off of my shoulders.”
Wednesday’s showcase was also an effort to garner more interest in the new club.
The students are now looking to grow, as right now it’s just the two of them, and possibly get more funding.
So far, club advisor Aaron Dimock said staff at the school have let Ibrahim and Pherson utilize 3D printing spaces and other tools.
He said getting more resources could take the form of seeking outside funding such as grants and utilizing even more tools available within the school.
He also said having students involved in a club led by them gets them talking about their interests and the future and connecting with others.
“Creating a little bit of those opportunities for kids to make connections with others is another great part of having it be a more student-lead club,” he said.
The students said they hope others join, adding that there are many different opportunities within aerospace.
“Humans have an innate urge to explore and especially the unknown,” Ibrahim said.
“In aerospace club, the sky is technically not the limit,” added Pherson.
