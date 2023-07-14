ST. PETER — Ukraine may be across the world, but for Shawn Simonson, the distance means nothing when it comes to helping someone learn a lifelong skill.
Simonson, a teacher in St. Peter, has been working as a volunteer tutor with the ENGin program and has been tutoring 32-year-old Tanya from Eastern Ukraine since March. ENGin is a global nonprofit program that helps teach Ukrainians ages 9-35 the English language through one-on-one Zoom meetings.
When asked about his reason for joining the ENGin program, Simonson said it was the number of Ukrainian people in need.
“With the war with Russia, I heard about everything that was going on over there, and I felt so helpless,” Simonson said. “I’m limited in terms of what I can do to help, as a dad and a teacher. This has allowed me to help in my own way.”
Tanya described working with Shawn and learning English as a great experience.
“It’s been amazing,” she said. “When I had my first meeting, I was afraid, but Shawn is very kind and responsible, and I want to keep learning with him.”
Those that volunteer are asked to do so for one three-month session but can sign up for more if they wish. They can also teach more than one person at a time, either all at once in group Zoom meetings or in individual sessions. Simonson completed his first session with Tanya and they’ve decided to do another.
When it comes to deciding when a student is “done” learning English, it is ultimately up to the tutor and the student to agree they are at a good enough level.
When Tanya and Shawn are finished with their second session, Shawn plans to continue tutoring new students eager to learn English. He encourages others to volunteer as well.
“If you can give an hour a week, that’s all they ask,” he said. “An hour a week, and you’re making a difference in someone’s life.”
Shawn and Tanya’s story is only one example of countless successes. More than 10,000 Ukrainian students have been helped and tutored through ENGin according to the company’s 2022 annual report. The program has a companywide goal to get the student number to over 100,000 in the future.
People 14 years old and older can volunteer to become tutors for Ukrainian students. The program also has nearly a volunteer for every student they’ve helped, with 11,000 volunteers and 12,500 students.
The lessons provided by the program have been a huge service to the community they’ve served, though because of the war in Ukraine, it’s become more than just a learning service.
“Today, we offer Ukrainians not just English practice and cross-cultural exchange, but also a pathway to a new job, emotional support, and a distraction from the horrors of the war,” ENGin CEO Katerina Manoff stated in the annual report.
