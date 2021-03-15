ST. PETER — With St. Peter’s longtime police chief retiring in May, the city will soon begin the hiring process for a replacement.
Police Chief Matt Peters plans to retire on May 3 after serving in the role for more than 22 years.
During a workshop Monday, the St. Peter City Council went over a hiring process in which applications would be accepted through April 30 ahead of May 24 interviews with candidates.
A short-term chief would cover the gap between Peters’ retirement and a replacement being hired, according to City Administrator Todd Prafke. Some of the qualities needed for the permanent role, he said, would be strong leadership and communication skills and the ability to build relationships within a rural community.
The next police chief will step into a role overseeing 14 sworn officers and eight civilian employees. Their proposed salary would range between $101,500 to $109,500, higher than the roughly $97,000 average for police chiefs in similar cities of St. Peter’s size.
“The slightly larger number that you see here, which again fits within the parameters that you set, is really indicative of the complex organization that we have and partnerships that are developed here and are necessary relative to the regional treatment center and Gustavus Adolphus College,” Prafke said.
Council members discussed the need for the candidate to live in the city.
“We can’t underestimate the value of having a police force that lives in and among the community they work,” said Council member Shanon Nowell.
The job profile drafted for Monday’s workshop proposed prospective candidates should live within a six-minute emergency response time. Noting the tight local housing market, Council member Keri Johnson asked if there would be flexibility if a candidate struggled to find a local place to live within a certain time period.
Some flexibility could be warranted, Prafke said. Candidates living in North Mankato or Florida, he used as examples, would have different transition timelines and flexibility could help during negotiations.
Minimum qualifications for the job will include a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement or a related field and five or more years of experience as an officer. Desirable qualifications bump up the degree level to a master’s in law enforcement or public administration plus 10 years or more as an administrator or supervisor in a police department.
Under essential functions, Keri Johnson suggested including wording on the need for the chief to participate in community learning opportunities. She named Blandin Foundation programs and the annual It’s Time to Talk forum on race as possibilities, and also mentioned the need for the chief to establish relationships with diverse community groups.
From experience working with new staff at her own workplace, Nowell said she appreciated how receptiveness to new ideas and constructive changes were included as values important for the job.
“It’s always hard when you lose somebody who’s been in a position for a long time but there are definitely opportunities with bringing in fresh perspectives and new ideas,” she said.
Once the council approves the job description at its next meeting, the opening will be posted on various job boards. Applicants will then receive grades on a 100 scale.
Interviews with the council and civil service commission will be public, as well as a question and answer session. The candidate will also have another question and answer session with community stakeholders including high school, Gustavus Adolphus College and religious leaders, among others.
Further meetings and tours would occur before the city administrator recommends an appointment to the council. Although Prafke noted there aren’t as many people applying for police chief jobs now as there used to be, he said he was hopeful the city could attract about 18 candidates.
“I think you’re in a very good spot for Greater Minnesota,” he told council members.
In the city’s announcement on Peters’ retirement plans Friday, he described the longtime police chief as a “tremendous asset and credit to the city.”
“His leadership and his commitment of keeping our community safe will be missed,” Prafke stated.
