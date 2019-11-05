The St. Peter City Council will look a whole lot different in 2020, while the city’s mayor narrowly won re-election Tuesday.
Incumbent Mayor Chuck Zieman edged out challenger Shawn Schloesser 839-816. Zieman was first elected in 2015 after previously serving on the Council.
The City Council races weren’t as close, with voters choosing Keri Johnson, Shanon Nowell, Emily Bruflat and Bradley DeVos for open seats. The four newcomers mean more than half of the city’s governing body will be first-time council members.
Bruflat and DeVos will represent Ward 2, the southern portion of the city. Bruflat’s 378 votes and DeVos’ 322 votes outpaced Terry Bergemann’s 147 and David McGuire’s 113.
The two new council members will replace John Kvamme and Jerry Pfeifer, who didn’t seek re-election.
Keri Johnson, the St. Peter Co-op’s personnel administrator, beat out Harry Youngvorst 867-221 for the four-year seat open in Ward 1, which includes the northern portion of the city. The seat has been occupied by Council member Roger Parras since his appointment in December 2018. He didn’t seek re-election.
The race for Ward 1’s two-year seat was the closest among the council elections, with Nowell’s 585 votes overtaking Dustin Sharstrom’s 487. The term is shorter because former Council member Susan Carlin relocated midway through her term.
Montgomery City Referendum
Montgomery residents voted down a bond referendum to finance City Hall renovations and a new fire and ambulance station by a 72% to 28% margin.
The improvements were projected to cost $6.75 million, to be paid by property tax increases over a 40-year period. Along with the new fire and ambulance station, the funding would’ve went toward updating the aging City Hall to accommodate a new police station and community meeting space.
A total of 452 residents voted no, compared to 174 yes votes.
Waseca County Board
Brad Krause overtook Kevin Nelson for a spot representing District 5 on the Waseca County Board.
The rural district is right in the middle of Waseca County, comprising the Wilton and St. Mary townships. The seat opened after former Commissioner Dan Kuhns took a job as the deputy county auditor earlier this year.
Krause received 174 votes to Nelson’s 80, good for a 68%-31% margin. There were two write-in votes.
Krause’s term will expire in 2022.
