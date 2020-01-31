ST. PETER — The St. Peter City Council will pursue a .5% sales tax to fund construction of a new fire hall.
After approving a resolution supporting the sales tax this week, the Council will next seek the state Legislature’s OK during the upcoming session. Approval there would send the matter to St. Peter voters in November.
The sales tax would generate an estimated $260,000 per year toward the $9.1 million fire hall project, according to city documents.
The city’s current fire hall is more than 90 years old. The proposed new one would be nearly three times larger and be expected to have a similar lifespan.
“We’re building something that will last a very long time,” said Shannon Sweeney of David Drown Associates, a financial adviser for the city, at the meeting. “We think these are reasonable impacts to have on our taxpayers for such a valued service in the community.”
Council members deliberated between .5%, .625% and .75% sales taxes before approving the first option. A .5% sales tax would lessen the property tax contribution for the project from $95 per year on a house valued at $150,000 to $30 per year.
Keeping the city’s total sales tax figure — a combination of state, county and city rates — competitive in comparison to other cities was a consideration among council members. They noted exceeding an 8% total sales tax rate would put the city in relatively rare company.
St. Peter currently has a 7.375% total sales tax rate — 6.875% from the state and .5% from the county — and the .5% city sales tax rate would raise it to 7.875%. Mankato, North Mankato and New Ulm already have 7.875% rates.
The city will be asking for state approval of a vote under a new process established last year. Previously cities held votes before getting final approval from the state, but the order is now switched.
Cities are also now required to submit information demonstrating a project’s “regional significance” to receive the funding. City Administrator Todd Prafke told Council members the fire department’s work outside city limits could qualify, as well as the services it provides to state facilities such as the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center.
“You certainly serve outside of the city limits,” he said of the fire department. “You have some townships that you provide service to and frankly along 169 you provide service to folks all the time along 169 that may have had a car accident.”
The number of cities seeking sales tax funding has risen in recent years. The Legislature approved 16 new sales tax requests and extended or modified two existing sales taxes in 2019.
At least 17 cities including St. Peter were considering submitting requests this year, although two of the cities decided to hold off on their requests.
The move toward sales taxes as funding options isn’t surprising given the high costs for public facility upgrades and rising property taxes, said Gary Carlson, lobbyist with the League of Minnesota Cities. He described it as a “surgical” tool cities can use to raise funds, especially regional centers capable of drawing shoppers from elsewhere.
The Legislature approved similar sales tax proposals to St. Peter’s in recent years. Detroit Lakes received the go ahead to impose a .5% sales tax for a new police facility in 2019, and Carlson said a fire hall would fit within the same category of projects.
“That’s a pretty typical use of a sales tax, especially if the city fire department is providing services beyond its boundaries,” he said.
The fire hall’s construction isn’t likely to begin until 2021. Legislative then voter approval would put the sales tax on track for the same year.
