ST. PETER — Kristin F. Johnson’s 10th book is set in St. Peter, a town she knows well.
The author, who focuses on middle-school age readers, is a graduate of Gustavus Adolphus College.
Johnson received her bachelor of arts degree years after “The Big Tornado” cut a swath across Gustavus’ campus and through parts of the town of St. Peter March 29, 1998.
Some of the material used in her latest book, “Fearless,” was gleaned from stories told to her by an aunt who experienced the unexpected and devastating spring storm.
“The book is actually about what happened in St. Peter after the tornado...the way people came to check on their neighbors or to volunteer to help clean up,” said Marge Johnson, a retired educator employed part-time at Scholarship America.
“I started working on this book in 2007. Initially, I was inspired by the way the community responded to the tornado,” Kristine said.
“Fearless” describes two tornadoes, the one in 1998 Marge Johnson survived by huddling down in a utility room with a dog she was pet-sitting, and a similar storm set in 2010 and created by Kristin for her young characters to experience.
The book’s subtitle is “Being fearless doesn’t mean you’re never afraid.” Its main character, Jessie, is a young girl from Bloomington, who stays at her grandfather’s home in St. Peter one summer while awaiting the return home of her mother, who is stationed in Afghanistan.
Jessie’s father works at The Mankato Free Press. The family shops at More-4-Less. After making friends with two St. Peter boys, the trio begin a bike trip west of town to see a waterfall.
There’s no such store or waterfall in the St. Peter area. Kristin Johnson also made up the illegal dog business scenes.
The trio of kids discover a puppy mill and go into action to rescue one of the caged dogs.
“As I was reading the book, I thought, ‘Where is she getting this stuff?’ But it is fiction, after all,” Marge said.
“Fearless” is one of three books Kristin is under contract to write for middle school audiences. The books’ themes had to center around disasters their characters experience.
Marge finds similarities between the book’s author and the character, Jessie. Her niece is someone who is open to adventures, such as traveling to new places.
“Kris did a good job with the book. She is not quite as gutsy as Jessie, though.”
Her niece’s use of a brave, smart girl for a book’s main voice is refreshing and believable, Marge said.
A 7-year-old St. Peter girl probably offers a similar review of “Fearless.” Marge said her young neighbor, who’d stopped by for a visit, found the book in her living room. Despite being a bit younger than most of Kristin’s reading fans, the girl opened its cover and was soon immersed in its story.
The public will have a chance to purchase copies of “Fearless” and to ask its author questions when Kristin visits St. Peter March 25. She will give presentations at the town’s library and at the arts center.
Readers who want to make their purchases ahead of the presentations may go online and search for the words “fearless” and “middle grade.”
