St Peter veteran's memorial

Soldiers unveil a statue of an eagle by artist James Shoop July 1, 2018. The statue is part of St. Peter Area Veteran’s Memorial built at Minnesota Square Park in St. Peter.

 File photo

ST. PETER — The Last Man Club of St. Peter Vietnam War Era is honoring an Army National Guard veteran 10 a.m. Saturday at Minnesota Square Park.

Bernie Thieman will be honored during a short ceremony near the St. Peter Area Veterans Memorial.

Thieman has contributed to his community by placing flags at veterans' graves for Memorial Day and raising the U.S. flag at St. Peter High School football games. He also served on the Honor Guard for more than 60 years and was a member of the St. Peter Fire Department.

Ceremony attendees should bring lawn chairs and practice social distancing.

