ST. PETER — St. Peter will use sales taxes to fund a new fire hall after voters overwhelmingly supported the proposal Tuesday.
A total of 1,968 voters chose “yes” on a ballot question asking if a 0.5% loca option sales tax should be used to fund a fire hall, versus 295 “no” votes. If “no” would’ve won, property taxes would’ve funded the project.
As St. Peter’s fire hall is more than 90 years old, constructing a new one has long been on the city’s agenda.
The proposed $9.4 million fire hall, set to be built on the northwest corner of Broadway Avenue and Sunrise Drive, will have enough room to fit more modern fire equipment inside. At about 27,000 square feet compared to the old, 8,1000-square-feet hall on Mulberry Street, it’ll also have room for training exercises and decontamination facilities.
Construction could begin around February or March 2022 and end in late 2022 or early 2023, according to the city.
The sales tax will remain in effect until the project is funded or 40 years pass, depending on which scenario happens first.
Financial breakdowns on the city website show a resident with a $150,000 home would’ve paid about $70 per year in property taxes for the project if sales taxes weren’t used. The same resident would have to buy an estimated $14,057 worth of taxable items per year to pay the same amount in sales taxes.
Using a sales tax also means residents outside the city will also contribute to the fire hall when they buy taxable items in St. Peter. A property tax would’ve only applied to St. Peter residents.
