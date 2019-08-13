ST. PETER — A St. Peter woman is accused of misappropriating Social Security income intended for a man with Down syndrome.
Stephanie Jolyn Menke, 33, was charged Tuesday in Nicollet County District Court with felony financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
St. Peter police began investigating after receiving a report that the man's rent had not been paid. Investigators reviewed the man's income, savings and expenses and determined more than $2,300 was unaccounted for, a court complaint said.
Menke, who is the man's guardian, reportedly said she found her role overseeing her relative's finances confusing. She reportedly admitted to commingling his income with hers. She denied ever intentionally misappropriating any of her relative's money.
