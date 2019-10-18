ST. PAUL — An 18-year-old St. Peter woman was killed in a two-car crash in St. Paul Thursday that left three other people critically injured.
The St. Paul Police Department publicly identified Suhleka Abdi as the victim Friday afternoon.
Police say Abdi was one of six people in a white Pontiac G6 that turned west onto Lower Afton Road near Morningside Circle at about 6:25 p.m. Thursday and crashed head-on into a red Pontiac G6. Abdi reportedly was ejected from the car by the force of the crash.
No other names have been released, though police say the two people in the red G6 suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
