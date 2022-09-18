ST. PETER — A St. Peter woman has injured in a crash on Highway 22 on the northwest edge of St. Peter.
Jadyn Kincaid, 19, of Brainerd was southbound on County Road 20 when her vehicle collided with a Nissan Rogue, driven by Seth Beckman, 38, of St. Peter, who was going east on Highway 22.
A passenger in Beckman's vehicle, Chelsea Beckman, 33 of St. Peter, was treated at the St. Peter hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Neither driver was injured in the accident that happened at 5:51 p.m. Saturday.
