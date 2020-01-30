ST. PETER — Susan Akland, of St. Peter, announced she is running as a Republican in House District 19A, challenging incumbent Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter.
Akland is a registered nurse, serving the St Peter area for over 30 years, according to the St. Peter Herald.
“Working as a nurse for over three decades, I understand we need forward-thinking solutions, addressing our access to affordable health care,” Akland said at a kickoff event, the newspaper reported. “As a health care provider, I have heard the concerns regarding the high cost of health insurance, skyrocketing deductibles, and unaffordable medications. I am anxious to use my knowledge to address the hundreds of millions of dollars in mismanagement by DHS and the affect high taxes are having on my constituents.”
Akland’s father was a union organizer and lifelong Democrat. She spoke about how she feels the Democratic Party has changed and how it no longer fits with her values and priorities.
