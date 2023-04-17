By Brian Arola
Construction progress on St. Peter’s new fire hall has the city’s fire department on track to move in by August or September.
Construction crews broke ground on the new fire hall at the corner of Broadway Avenue and Sunrise Drive in July 2022.
Work has progressed since last summer, said City Administrator Todd Prafke, and the project has avoided any setbacks from supply chain delays.
“We’re probably at about 75% completion,” he said Friday.
The new fire hall will be a sizable upgrade on the current 1920s-era building on Mulberry Street. The older fire hall is now up for sale after the St. Peter City Council approved a process to review requests for proposals, or RFPs, to buy the building at its April 10 meeting.
The process tasks prospective buyers with submitting a dollar offer for the property, while also detailing their planned uses for it and any modification plans. The City Council would later review the RFPs and choose one suited “for the betterment” of the city “not solely based on the sale price,” according to council documents.
The RFP application requires applicants to state how their use of the building would have a positive impact on St. Peter.
Modifications to the building would be allowed, but the Mulberry Street side of the building has to maintain its historic nature.
“We want to make sure whoever buys it understands its location within the historic district,” Prafke said. “Money is an important part of this, but it’s not the only important component.”
Once the fire department finishes its move and the city identifies a buyer for the previous building, the proposed closing on the sale would be in December. The timing gives the city flexibility as it completes the transition into the new hall.
A fire hall upgrade had been a long time coming, with Fire Chief Matt Ulman saying at the groundbreaking that replacement discussions started decades ago.
Sales taxes are funding the new fire hall after St. Peter voters chose the option by a 87-13 margin in 2021.
