ST. PETER — St. Peter’s outdoor pool is set to open in July at limited capacity, after the City Council voted against closing it for the summer Monday.
Council members struck down a resolution to close the Roy T. Lindenberg Memorial Pool by a 5-2 margin, with the two in favor of closing it citing safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
St. Peter will now join Mankato and North Mankato in opting to open public pools with limitations in place during the pandemic.
It could take about nine to 14 days for the pool to be ready, said Recreation and Leisure Services Director Joey Schugel. The timeline pushes the likely opening into early July.
Pool usage will be capped at 125 individuals by reservation under the city’s opening plans. The capacity could be adjusted as needed once it opens, Schugel said.
“That’s something we’d definitely monitor from the first day we would open,” he said. “If it points to maybe it’s too many, we’d quickly reduce that.”
The Council discussed opening plans at its work session last week. Council members Stephan Grams, Ed Johnson, Keri Johnson and Shanon Nowell joined Mayor Chuck Zieman in opposing the pool closure.
Keri Johnson shared how residents she heard from overwhelmingly wanted it open, citing how accessible it is because of its low price point. She felt better about opening the pool after hearing Schugel’s presentation on it at the work session, she said.
“(The plan) does mitigate the risk as much as possible, so I support opening the pool,” she said.
Ed Johnson and Nowell also spoke in support of opening the pool. Nowell expressed concerns about guests not complying with guidelines, but said pool staff have experience enforcing rules.
The two who voted for the pool to close, Council members Emily Bruflat and Brad DeVos, thanked city staff for their hard work preparing the opening plans. DeVos asked if any additional expenses would be needed to open.
The city could need to purchase additional cleaning supplies, personal protective equipment and a temporary tent to serve as a first-aid station, Schugel said. Not opening it for the summer would save the city about $55,000.
After raising concerns about opening the pool during the pandemic at past meetings, DeVos said it’d be best to defer the opening until next year because it’d only be one-third full at most and people wouldn’t be able to socialize like normal.
“I think this is a huge investment for what’s not going to give us a normal pool opening,” he said.
Bruflat advocated for waiting to open until after other area pools did, so the city could collect more data on how well it worked. She cited research from states like Arizona, Texas and others which reopened everything and have since had a big resurgence in COVID-19 cases.
She also suggested limiting pool usage to swim lessons and lap swimming if the pool opened.
“The bottom line for me is I think we need to wait,” she said. “It’s a want, not a need; we should be prudent and wait for better information.”
The pandemic has forced cities across the state to weigh whether opening community pools for the summer was safe during a pandemic. Under an executive order by Gov. Tim Walz, public pools could reopen as soon as June 10 with certain restrictions in place.
Waseca and Madelia were among the cities to opt against opening city pools this summer. Mankato and North Mankato, on the other hand, decided to reopen pools at limited capacity.
North Mankato’s Spring Lake Park pool opened last week with a limit of 250 people at a time, well below even 50% capacity. Mankato’s Tourtellotte Pool could open by July 1 at 50% capacity.
An opening date for St. Peter pool will be announced at a later date.
