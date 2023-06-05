MANKATO — The man accused of stabbing a woman last week in Mankato was on supervised release at the time of the incident, after serving about 10 years in prison for attempted murder.
Dustin Lee Murilla, 33, of Good Thunder was charged with felonies for first-degree attempted murder with premeditation, second-degree murder without premeditation, kidnapping, first-degree assault and fleeing police Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.
The charges came after he led police on a lengthy pursuit on May 30, according to a criminal complaint, ending when an officer rammed his vehicle with a squad car.
A search warrant states the woman, Ashley Noyes, was with Murilla inside the vehicle, and he's accused of stabbing her multiple times. One person who knew the woman told police that Murilla was on methamphetamine before taking off on the pursuit.
Murilla was taken to the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Oak Park Heights on Friday after the latest charges against him. He had been serving a prison term for the previous attempted murder conviction between January 2013 until his supervised release in September 2022, according to records from the Minnesota Department of Corrections, or DOC.
The prison term was part of a sentence of 15 years and three months, minus 184 days of credit for time already served. Minnesotans who receive DOC commitments serve two-thirds of their time incarcerated and the remainder on supervised release until the end of their sentence — Murilla's sentence end date was set to be Oct. 6, 2027.
Murilla's attempted murder conviction in 2013 stemmed from an incident in July 2012. Joshua Jeno told police that he and Murilla were smoking methamphetamine at Wildwood County Park when Murilla assaulted him, brought him to Southbend Township and stole his car.
Investigators determined Murilla dragged Jeno into a woods and smashed Jeno in the head with a car jack. A passerby later found Jeno bleeding on the side of a road.
Leading up to the July 2012 attempted murder, Murilla was sentenced to jail time after being convicted of gross misdemeanors for fifth-degree assaults in Blue Earth County related to incidents in July 2011 and April 2012.
He had previously received a 27-month sentence in prison for felony second-degree assault in Brown County, reportedly for firing a pistol at a man in a New Ulm park in 2009.
Murilla's initial appearance in court on the new attempted murder charges is set for June 15.
