MANKATO — From student mental health to teacher burnout to mask policies, residents brought their concerns to Mankato School Board members Saturday at the first of several planned roundtables.
Mankato Area Public Schools organized the “coffee and conversations” event at Lincoln Community Center to facilitate discussions between board members, school leaders and residents. It’ll be a monthly occurrence through the rest of the school year.
Teachers and staff were well represented at the event, with Board member Kristi Schuck saying she was glad they shared what they’re going through and hopes they feel heard.
“It’s going to take a community to meet the needs of our students, staff and families,” she said afterward. “I’m glad everybody came to come together and share their frustrations and hope.”
Teachers spoke about issues ranging from the mental health toll of working through the pandemic to how they need more support in the district. The group who formed around Schuck consisted mainly of teachers and staff, while a mix of parents, grandparents and staff formed around fellow board members Kenneth Reid and Liz Ratcliff.
It helped to hear “one-foot” perspectives from staff, Schuck said, as board members are often tasked with looking at issues from a more districtwide, 30,000-feet view. It’s clear mental health is a big concern among staff, students and parents, she added.
“The stress levels in our schools reflect the mental health crisis in our community,” she said. “Everybody is feeling out of sorts. We know students are, we hear teachers are, and we know our families are hurting and struggling ... We have problems to solve, but we’re going to do it together.”
MaryJo Brindley, who teaches French and Spanish in Mankato, joined colleagues in meeting with Schuck. She said she mostly came to listen and add her two cents on mental health issues among students and staff.
One specific challenge she brought up was schools not being able to bring in more community members to help due to COVID-19 mitigation policies. It’s a need that needs to be met, Brindley said, and could help bring community connections back into schools.
She welcomed the discussion and said she's hopeful it will help address the issues.
”Whenever you can open communication between the lines of the people involved, rather than staying in silos, it’s extremely helpful,” she said.
Much of the group who gathered around Reid consisted of new immigrant and refugee families. Their conversations touched on the importance of in-class learning among other topics, said Harbi Hassan, the school district’s lead cultural liaison who served as an interpreter for parents Saturday.
“Most of the families, especially the immigrant families, prefer in person,” he said. “That was their main point.”
One of the sentiments from parents was that their children don’t like wearing masks, but they’ll do it if it means retaining in-person classes.
Overall, Hassan said the families expressed a need for more events like the one Saturday. Some parents couldn’t attend because of their work schedules, so different times could help.
“They were excited to meet their leaders here in the building, see their board members and superintendent, and feel part of the district,” Hassan said.
Mask policies and critical race theory came up at times in Ratcliff’s group. Groups in Mankato and around the country have been using public comment periods during school board meetings to confront board members and school officials about the two topics in recent months.
Saturday’s conversations stayed more civil than many of the public comment periods have been — a Virginia parent recently threatened to show up to school with a loaded gun if her children were required to wear masks in class. When one person Saturday claimed masks are harmful to children and don’t work — studies and most medical experts suggest otherwise — Ratcliff told them she disagreed and the conversation continued.
Compared to the board meetings, which are held to conduct school business, the roundtables were about giving people more time to share what’s on their minds, said Superintendent Paul Peterson.
“This is the first time we’ve done this here in Mankato,” he said. “Already people have had ideas that maybe we can break out into smaller groups so we can all hear better, or maybe when people get here we organize the groups by a topic so it can be more concentrated with the board members.”
Although it’s a challenging time to be in public education, he said keeping the focus on the students is what’s most important.
“When conversations become about the adults, that’s when schools get a little sideways,” he said. “We need to keep ourselves focused on kids and how we continue to support them and their schooling.”
Seeing the darker side of humanity on social media during this school year hasn’t been easy, Schuck said. But Saturday, she hoped, was a step forward.
“It’s a pleasure to serve and an honor to serve,” she said. “I’m not Pollyanna about it, but it’s hard to go into this year with such distrust and that’s what I bring back to this conversation. It’s about building trust.”
The next roundtable is set for Feb. 26, followed by March 12, April 9 and May 7 events. Locations will be announced closer to each date.
