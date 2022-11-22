MANKATO — Mankato Area Public Schools is still feeling the impacts of staffing shortages, particularly within their ACES child care program and paraeducator roles, the district said.
In ACES, Director of Community Education Audra Nissen Boyer said while there’s been significant progress, they are anticipating staffing changes next semester due to scheduling conflicts for their college-aged employees.
“Many of our college-age employees who get a new semester schedule no longer align with our needs for them,” Boyer said.
Still, she said the fall has progressed well, and the program has been able to reduce the waiting list.
Right now, 667 students are currently enrolled in the program, while 146 students are on the waitlist.
In August, the district told The Free Press about 230 students were on the waitlist.
At the start of the school year, while they were not able to serve all of the people wanting programming at every site, they were able to serve its 10 locations.
By the beginning of October, Boyer said, they were able to eliminate the waiting list from two of their sites. By the end of October, they were able to open the Bridges Community School site; at the time Bridges and Monroe Elementary School kids were both at Monroe.
“At the end of October we were able to move all the Bridges kids back to their home site and fully staff that program. We were also able to eliminate two more waiting lists. We are now down to having only five schools with waiting lists. That’s a very exciting place for us to be,” Boyer said.
Boyer estimated that the program will need to hire eight to 12 staff to replace current staff who can no longer work the spring semester or who will have limited availability due to class schedules.
She said the program would need to hire an additional 10-12 staff members to meet the current waitlist need, but they will likely need to hire closer to 20 people to accommodate changes in staffing availability schedules.
As the program works to replace staff members who will be leaving next semester, Boyer said everybody who is currently served by ACES will continue to be served by the program.
She said the district is using different strategies to find staff, usually students age 16 through seniors in college.
“Our first step of action is connecting with each of our current employees and asking them about their intentions for work second semester. We’re in the midst of doing that right now,” she said.
“At the same time, we’re also reaching back to those people who worked for us last summer who did not work for us this fall to discover if second semester calendars may fit for them better for them to come back on board and work for us as well.”
While high schoolers are currently working in the program right now, Boyer said the district is also working to develop a way for high schoolers to work at the program for class credit.
“We’re now working towards next school year and that student population and the administration at our high schools to talk about how it works within a credit bearing experience for individuals who are thinking about going into teaching or another human service profession,” she said.
In addition to ACES, the district is also short on paraeducators.
John Lustig, director of administrative services, said looking at its positions, which include early childhood, kindergarten and grades up to 12th, the district has 59 paraeducator roles open, compared to 75 at the beginning of the school year.
“Staffing wise, we’ve made some progress since the start of the school year, but it’s been slow,” Lustig said.
Lustig said being short handed can impact school efficiency.
“Especially when now that we’re getting into cold and flu season when more people may be out due to normal winter illness time, then we’re even more shorthanded,” he said.
Supt. Paul Peterson said the district’s classrooms and instructional and licensed employees are staffed.
“That’s really important when it comes to a school. We continue to interview and hire people who want to work in student support areas,” he said. “It’s an open and ongoing process to make sure we fully staff our schools.”
