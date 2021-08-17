MANKATO — While masks generated all the controversy, they are just one component of Mankato Area Public Schools fall pandemic safety protocols.
Social distancing when practical, quarantining and other mitigation measures will be in place when students return to classrooms in less than a month. But the school day schedules are returning to normal.
“This year the challenges are there and we're meeting them head-on,” Supt. Paul Peterson said at Monday's School Board meeting. “But we have a great opportunity for uninterrupted, in-person, everyday, full-day experiences for our kids.”
Schedules also are largely reverting to normal, including a return of music, gym and other specialist classes at the elementary schools.
But the first day of classes is staggered even more than usual this year. Ninth graders start Sept. 8; 10th, 11th and 12th graders on Sept. 9; all elementary school grades and sixth grade on Sept. 10; and seventh and eighth grades on Sept. 13. The elementary and middle schools also will have parent-teacher conferences Sept. 8-9.
Vaccinations are encouraged but not required for all eligible students and staff.
Students who have not been vaccinated are encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 at least every other week. Staff members who have not been vaccinated will be required to get tested weekly, with tests provided by their school.
Students and staff will be asked to start each day with an at-home health screening and not come to school if they have any symptoms of a respiratory illness. There will be no temperature checks or other screenings as people arrive at schools.
“We encourage as we did continuously last year: If you're not feeling well, please stay home,” Director of Facilities and Safety Scott Hogen said during a School Board workshop last week.
People who come to school with symptoms or develop symptoms during the school day will be isolated, required to put on a mask if not already wearing one, and sent home.
Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 must stay home for at least 10 days and until symptom free.
Everyone is asked to notify their school if they test positive, have symptoms or were in close contact with someone who has tested positive. The district will continue doing contact tracing and notifying families and staff of in-school exposures. Vaccinated people who are exposed in school are not required to quarantine.
Schools will “take reasonable steps to implement physical distancing,” Peterson said. Three feet of space between students is the target, but there is no longer a minimum distance requirement.
Volunteers and other visitors will be allowed in school buildings once again. They'll be required to provide contact information in case needed for contact tracing and they will be required to wear masks at the elementary and middle schools.
On Monday the School Board adopted the plan as recommended by district administrators, with an addition that masks be required at the elementary and middle schools until all students can receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Administration had recommended masks be recommended but not required at all schools.
“It's important that people understand it isn't only the face coverings,” Peterson said of the overall safety plan. “There are other elements that we have in place to keep our kids and our staff safe.”
The district is working with the local South Central Service Cooperative to develop a new distance learning option. It would be an online, asynchronous model similar to the spring of 2020. Interested families should contact their school principals, Peterson said.
Other districts in the region have announced similar plans for their students' return. No other area districts are offering a distance learning option.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.