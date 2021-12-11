Car donations are running slow this year for a local non-profit that provides low-cost vehicles; however, the Wheel Get There program remains a highly popular go-to source for people with limited incomes.
“The numbers are very, very low,” said Dan Jones, Minnesota Valley Action Council’s transportation initiative director.
Jones, who takes care of the paperwork for Wheel Get There, also fields requests from pedestrians looking for used cars and owners of irreparable autos. The need continues to be there; it’s the vehicles that aren’t, he said.
“I take 3,000 to 5,000 calls per year.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, 87 vehicle donations had been received this year at Jones’ office, 706 N. Victory Drive. That’s down from the last year’s total of 122 and way down from the total for 2011, a record year when donors allowed MVAC to pass on savings to 196 motorists.
COVID or a strong market for used vehicles could be factors in the shortage. Jones said throughout his many years with the program, he’s not been able to accurately predict how many cars will be driven up to his office building.
He said maybe warm, sunny days put people in a frame of mind to think about others. Donating a car will “make a difference in someone’s life,” said Jones pointing to the phrase printed on a coffee mug at his desk.
“Most of the time I don’t know what spurs people to give; the motivation remains a mystery.”
Jones met with an elderly woman earlier this week who’d decided she no longer wants to own a car. Tuesday, he was handed the keys to a 2006 Ford Taurus, the woman’s gift to Wheel Get There.
Kim Larson, of Mankato, is certain what was behind her good fortune to call Jones on the same day that vehicle was donated to the program.
“I prayed about it...and I asked for advice from friends and my family.”
Before she’d contacted Jones, Larson had taken her car to the shop to repair its rusted brake lines. The mechanic wouldn’t fix old “Blue” — he told her not to ask about repair costs, that would be phenomenal. His advice was to keep the 1999 Buick Regal off the roads.
A new vehicle was not an option; Larson’s paychecks aren’t big enough. Her bank does not offer loans on vehicles more than seven years old. Taxi service to work would require a large chunk of her wages.
The friend who gave Larson a ride to Jones’ office Tuesday is a man who bought two vehicles from Wheel Get There.
Before she purchased the donated Taurus, Larson took a test drive to a nearby shop where a mechanic checked the car over for necessary repairs.
“The air works and the heater works beautifully; the passenger window doesn’t roll down and the left blinker doesn’t work,” Larson said.
Those small repairs should be fairly inexpensive, Jones told her. He said Wheel Get There disbanded a program that provided loans to fix up vehicles; however, a similar program is now available through MVAC that accesses COVID relief funds.
Larson used savings to purchase the Taurus she has named Goldie for $995. Now that she owns a reliable vehicle, she will take a long-awaited road trip to visit her family.
“I am going to drive to Fairmont this weekend to see my parents and help them make Christmas cookies.”
Larson then added it had been a year since she’d made the 100-mile round trip. She couldn’t trust her old vehicle to handle an out-of-town drive.
Owners of vehicles that no longer run should consider donating them to Wheel Get There. Jones said sales of junkers to used parts dealers help pay the bills.
“We need to be able keep the lights on.”
Potential donors may call Jones at 345-0446.
