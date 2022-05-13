MANKATO — ECHO Food Shelf did not receive its regular May notice from postal workers telling the local food pantry to make preparations for the arrival of a ton of donations.
Nor did residents of Mankato and St. Peter receive Stamp Out Hunger postcards requesting non-perishable food items for the National Association of Letter Carriers' annual drive.
Stamp Out Hunger is a hybrid event this year, and local postal workers will not be participating in-person.
"We hope to be able to do it again next year," said St. Peter Postmaster Jim Randolph.
Although many of the program's in-person drives are not happening this year, donors may still help food banks by making online contributions, said Latasha McCaleb, Minnesota coordinator for Stamp Out Hunger.
Each year on a Saturday in May, the country's letter carriers have served as liaisons between the warm-hearted people on their delivery routes and their food-insecure community neighbors.
Nonperishable food donated by customers along carriers' routes are later delivered by postal employees to local food pantries.
The campaign is now in its 30th year.
Staff shortages and COVID-19 contributed to the need for the adaptations to the local drives.
National Association of Letter Carriers members in some locations are again — after a hiatus for the pandemic — picking up donations.
NALC's website includes a state-by-state list of food shelves, along with contact information for the nonprofits. Go to: www.nalc.org/community-service/food-drive/2022-donor-drive/minnesota-food-banks.
The national food drive is one of the largest annual, single resupply effort for many food pantries.
"We annually have received at least 2,000 pounds from Stamp Out Hunger," said ECHO Assistant Manager Sara Diel.
North Mankato's Fun Day's Pile It On in July is the next big community drive that will benefit ECHO.
Diel said the nonprofit will be able to keep its head above water. Thanks to generous donations throughout the pandemic, ECHO has reserve stores of food.
"What we really need now is volunteers."
Diel cited evidence that many in the community are having difficulty stretching their grocery budgets.
"We've been really busy, serving lots of clients," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.